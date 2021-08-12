HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded at Cowen

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.
Shares of HFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78.
In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
