HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded at Cowen

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

