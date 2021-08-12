HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,701. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

