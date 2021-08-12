Holo (HOT) Trading 74.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $270.92 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Holo has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00901362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00111583 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,731,976 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.