home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.33 ($19.21) and last traded at €17.21 ($20.25). 384,520 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.10 ($21.29).

Several analysts have issued reports on H24 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get home24 alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.91 million and a P/E ratio of -36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.