home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.33 ($19.21) and last traded at €17.21 ($20.25). 384,520 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.10 ($21.29).

Several analysts have issued reports on H24 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.91 million and a P/E ratio of -36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

home24 Company Profile (ETR:H24)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

