Homeros Hits Market Cap of $22.64 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $22.64 million and $4.81 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

