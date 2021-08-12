Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HKHGF) shares shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.