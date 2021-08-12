Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HMN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. 1,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,833. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

