Hord Tops One Day Volume of $946,024.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Hord has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $946,024.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00140773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.07 or 0.99601696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00859440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,233,600 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

