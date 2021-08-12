Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,670,000 after purchasing an additional 438,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock remained flat at $$40.69 during trading on Thursday. 1,614,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

