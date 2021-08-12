Horizon Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 164,771 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 113,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 175,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,647. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.