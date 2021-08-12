Horizon Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,890 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $$86.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,087. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.