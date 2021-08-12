Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 20,255.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.22. 803,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

