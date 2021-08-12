Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3,764.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$82.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,554,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

