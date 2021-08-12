Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 575,063.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 3.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 98,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 158,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the period.

BKLN remained flat at $$22.04 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,386. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13.

