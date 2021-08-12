Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $3.57 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

