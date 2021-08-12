Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 2,413,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.