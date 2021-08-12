Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 824,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,445. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

