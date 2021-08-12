Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 29,787 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

