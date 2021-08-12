Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.51. 220,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.