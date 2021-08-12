Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 289,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

