Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000.

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

