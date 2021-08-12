Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $371,808.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $371,808.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00141649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00152334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.63 or 0.99996356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00867952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.