Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.09.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,543 shares of company stock worth $16,355,929. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

