Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 22,631 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.55. The company has a market cap of £66.77 million and a P/E ratio of 51.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

