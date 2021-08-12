Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $948.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 948.80 ($12.40) and last traded at GBX 943.80 ($12.33), with a volume of 50422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 943 ($12.32).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 848.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

