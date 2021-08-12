H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.87. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.80, with a volume of 388,985 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on HR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.57.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

