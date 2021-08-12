H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $325.00

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 314 ($4.10), with a volume of 28981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The company has a market cap of £125.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.