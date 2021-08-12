Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,034 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,023. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $52.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90.

