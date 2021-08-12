Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.24. 708,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

