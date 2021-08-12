Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,931. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39.

