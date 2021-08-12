Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 7.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 197,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,496. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

