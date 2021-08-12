Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.64. 7,347,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

