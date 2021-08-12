Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.14. 458,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.54%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

