Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 32,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,678. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

