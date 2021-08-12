Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 5,678 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 7.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

