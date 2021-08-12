Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.76. 70,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

