Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,203 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. 5,376,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.