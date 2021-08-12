Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 1,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 43,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $20,689,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $11,706,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

