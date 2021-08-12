Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 96,123 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.63. The company has a market capitalization of £343.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

