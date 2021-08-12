Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 91,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

