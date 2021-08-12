Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $52,453,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Huntsman by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $6,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

