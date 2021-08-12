Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.72 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $45,457.82 or 1.00366483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $12.72 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00142011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00154500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.16 or 0.99943315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00869189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.