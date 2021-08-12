Huobi Token (HT) Price Up 16% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.69 or 0.00028602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $354.38 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00875443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00110265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00155692 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

