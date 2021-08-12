Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 7,202 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,062,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,843,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$82.55 during trading on Thursday. 2,554,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,289. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

