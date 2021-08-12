Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 1,707,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,931. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39.

