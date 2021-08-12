Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after buying an additional 938,405 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $47,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

