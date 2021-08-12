Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.21. 1,435,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.