Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 17,272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.