Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $106.18. 2,891,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,737. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

