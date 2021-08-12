Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $90.32. 947,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

